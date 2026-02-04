Reality’s Last Stand

Leslie MacMilla
There's a more fundamental problem with Tordoff's zombie study, gone into greater detail by the critics you cited. During the observation, adolescents who were started on gender medicines didn't get better after starting them. Their mental health stayed the same. What happened to the patients who weren't started on the meds? (for whatever reason. We aren't told why exactly some patients got meds and others didn't.) Their average mental health got worse because the better-functioning patients were moved into the treatment group, leaving behind the "hard cases" whose mental health was bad at the beginning and never improved. A large number of the untreated patients left the clinic (and therefore the study), also for unknown reasons but it's plausible that patients who left the clinic without starting treatment decided they didn't need to transition after all. So the untreated group had the mentally healthy patients distilled off (by transfer to the treated group and by leaving the clinic), leaving behind a residue of severely disturbed patients whose mental health didn't change.

If you take the high-IQ students out of a regular classroom and put them in a separate gifted class, the *average* IQ of the students left behind will be lower, even if no *individual's* IQ falls as a result of losing the gifted kids. And if the parents of the IQ 100 students pull their children out and put them in a voucher school to get away from teachers' union wokeness and disruptive low-IQ students, the average IQ of what's left of the class falls further. That's exactly what happened in the Tordoff study.

Tordoff's study has been debunked so thoroughly and widely that anyone who cites it as evidence that a systematic review (like Cass and HHS) was ideologically flawed for "missing" it, is arguing in bad faith.

Ute Heggen
It's evident that we are tasked with the work that the mental health field has abdicated: the healthy, wholesome and natural path out of the self-doubt of cross-sex ideation. One reason they can't see the forest for the trees is their captured language. "Trans child, trans woman, trans man, cis" and the suicide narrative have got to go. Childhood abuse experiences must be identified and treated appropriately. Programs for withdrawal from addictions to screens and social media are crucial. Also, adequate sleep, family time of non-screen games such as Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit, healthy food habits and skills for judging candidates for long term friendships, very important. I helped a teen dude with this advice and in addition, he removed a mirror from his bedroom, read hard copy books before sleep and charged his phone and tech gear in the living room while he slept. Of course, it goes without saying, completely shutting down porn viewing. This kid attributed his confusion to early exposure to pornography. The mental health "professionals" are not going to develop this sensible set of guidelines because it would open them up to more malpractice lawsuits.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZUbe2gkWM8&t=667s

