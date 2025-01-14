Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

About the Author

Dr. Michael Bailey is an American psychologist, behavioral geneticist, and professor at Northwestern University best known for his work on the etiology of sexual orientation and paraphilia. As professor for 35 years, and a researcher for over 40, Bailey has published over 100 academic articles.

Bailey is a leading expert on the topic of autogynephilia, the phenomenon of males being aroused by the thought or image of themselves as female. In 2003, Bailey wrote The Man Who Would Be Queen, a book that examines gender identity, sexual orientation, and the role of autogynephilia in male-to-female transgender experiences.

Ray Blanchard, who originated both the term and theory, defined autogynephilia (AGP) as “a male’s propensity to be sexually aroused by the thought of himself as a female.” AGP is a form of sexuality present in some natal males.

Before delving into AGP—next essay, I promise—we will explore what we know about human male and female sexuality, with a special emphasis on sex differences in sexual orientation. This is important for two reasons: first, AGP occurs in males but not females, and aspects of AGP can be better understood by comparing it with normal male sexual orientation. Second, a significant proportion, possibly the majority, of gender-critical individuals are women. Their comprehension of AGP may be limited if they are not familiar with the typical sex differences in sexuality.

Sex differences in sexual orientation are particularly relevant. I have spent most of my career studying sexual orientation as it is usually understood: attraction to men, women, or both. In the mid 2010s, I was approached by the organization UNAIDS due to concerns about proposed legislation in Uganda that would increase criminal penalties for homosexuality. They asked me to rebut unscientific claims being used by Ugandan legislators to justify the legislation. I organized a panel of experts and, in 2016, we published a comprehensive review of the scientific knowledge on sexual orientation. This review covers the definition and assessment of sexual orientation, its development and causes, ethical considerations (“Are the causes of sexual orientation relevant to its moral standing?” No.), and crucially, sex differences in the distribution and expression of sexual orientation. I strongly recommend our article to anyone seeking an in-depth understanding of sexual orientation. (Sadly, Uganda has continues to pursue an anti-homosexual agenda despite our efforts.)

Some Sex Differences in Sexual Psychology Are Large

There has been a tendency to downplay sex differences in sexuality, perhaps for ideological reasons. It’s true that both men and women aim for sexual satisfaction. However, there are notable differences between the sexes, such as:

Sex Drive

Sex drive refers to the strength of the desire to engage in sexual behavior, particularly for orgasmic release. One of the best indicators of sex drive strength is the frequency of masturbation. Unlike partnered sex, masturbation reflects only the masturbator’s motivation. A recent review of sex differences in sex drive concluded that the difference was “medium-to-large”: “Men more often think and fantasize about sex, more often experience sexual affect like desire, and more often engage in masturbation than women.”

An important cause of this sex difference is the level of circulating testosterone, which is considerably higher in men than women, on average. Castration of sex offenders is highly, if imperfectly, effective in preventing recidivism. However, for men with normal levels of testosterone, increasing these levels does not boost their sex drive; the picture is similar for women.

I suspect few will be surprised by the fact that men’s sex drives, on average, are higher than women’s. But I sometimes feel that women underestimate the strength of this motivation in men.