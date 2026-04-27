Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Steve's avatar
Steve
7h

I won’t be happy until Colin Wright is presenting his argument for the binary, gamete-based understanding of sex before the SCOTUS. I haven’t seen anyone do better when it comes to calmly and plainly addressing and refuting the “sex traits ARE sex” argument.

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Annie Gottlieb's avatar
Annie Gottlieb
8h

Biologically speaking, there are only two sexes, period. Practically speaking, identification documents present problems. Why do we put biological sex on legal identifying documents? They link back to birth certificates, providing continuity of identity, plus there are real practical and medical reasons. But if a trans person presents at an ID checkpoint, let’s posit looking convincingly like one sex but identified as the other, it poses hassles.

There is a simple solution, though it is probably too guileless and “nonbinary” for our polarized, sophistical culture: call a spade a spade. “Trans women are women” is arm-twisting sophistry. Trans women are … trans women. And vice versa. Let them identify themselves as such. If there is no shame in being transgender, why lie about it? If we are not aiming to outlaw it out of existence (which can’t be done, and shouldn’t be attempted), why not just acknowledge it? A legal ID document would thus indicate both biological sex at birth and, if different, gender of presentation. That would at the very least speed up airport security lines and actually reduce, not increase, discrimination and “misgendering.” You can’t be unjustly unmasked if you’re not masked in the first place

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