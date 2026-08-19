Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Sean Kullman's avatar
Sean Kullman
3hEdited

Great piece. I've worked in youth sports for years and there are real differences. In knowing those differences, we can help boys and girls improve in their respective sex-based sports programs. For instance, the women's game in basketball is different than the men's game in basketball--often played below the rim vs above the rim. Sure there are similar elements to the game, like getting the ball through the hoop but the biological differences impact how the game is played.

Caitlin Clark is arguably the best shooter in the WNBA, a professional basketball player who has not been compromised in any way by a type of cultural bias. She has received elite training since she was a young child. There is no way she could compete in the NBA or Men's NCAA. It has everything to do with biological determinism in a country that recognizes the marriage of nature and nurture to help a person like Caitlin Clark thrive.

By not accounting for the large influence of biological realities, one does more harm than good. Fausto-Sterling insists on a utopian purge of inconvenient realities because it does not fit an ideological worldview. And biological determinism is the reason there are no women pitching in the MLB, not cultural bias.

Thanks for this great piece so we can truly explore the best ways to nurture the nature of our sons and daughters and help them thrive. Sean Kullman, Co-author, Boys, A Rescue Plan

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A S's avatar
A S
3h

The level of adherence to logic in this piece was pleasant. I may have seen a minor logical flaw, in some non-crucial sentence, but if so, it does not change that this piece is well thought out, reasoned, and written. One of the most so (if not the most so) in Reality's last stand, and also higher than the vast majority of academic articles. In logic, I would classify this as at the level of the top 1% of academic articles.

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