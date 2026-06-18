Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Andrews's avatar
Ray Andrews
1h

Cultural appropriation. The university is part of white/western culture. People from stone age, illiterate cultures had no concept of formal education of any sort, let alone a university. They should stay in their lanes and stop trying to appropriate whitey's institutions. If they want to advance 'different ways of knowing' they are free to do so in their own institutions, but our universities are dedicated the western 'way of knowing' and that should be stated out loud.

Reply
Share
William Braden: mental notes's avatar
William Braden: mental notes
2h

Maybe she could be appointed to a new Department of Political Rhetoric, which honestly disclaims any research requirements. Mr Trump could join her there in 2028.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Colin Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture