Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Leslie's avatar
Leslie
4d

The female sports category was created because males and females are different, with differences starting to develop in embryos long before birth.

That is the only reason necessary. If you're not a genetic female, you should be participating in another category.

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TrackerNeil's avatar
TrackerNeil
4d

I sometimes have to remind myself that, twelve years ago, the US was swept up in #MeToo, and we were all told we had to protect women from bad actors. Nowadays, women are forced to justify the restrooms they use, the facilities they enjoy and even the sports they play, and when they try they are called bigots. So in a little more than a decade, this nation went from "Believe women" to "Shut up, Karen."

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