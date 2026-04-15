Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Ray Andrews's avatar
Ray Andrews
1d

> personnel is policy

Yes. It might not be pretty, but the wokies must be purged -- they aren't going to stop. A simple question, honestly answered would be sufficient:

Can men get pregnant?

Yes: out the door.

No: you can stay for now.

... the thought of purity tests is repugnant to right thinking people of course, yet there are times when it can't be avoided.

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
1dEdited

They can say whatever. But if it is to garner a PhD, it is upon the University that it be factually correct regarding biology. But this was an undergraduate thesis?

It still should distinguish between opinion and fact.

Their opinion about Nazis and queer theory is something they are entitled to and they can surely speak about it.

In the academy their arguments should be held up to the rules of logic, and their facts should be supported.

The rest can be described as their opinion....

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