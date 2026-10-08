Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg's avatar
Greg
1d

NPR and the politicization of science: that’s some heavy Venn diagram overlap.

Reply
Share
for the kids's avatar
for the kids
1d

NPR and the NYT are both determined to tell a certain story, facts be damned....

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Colin Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture