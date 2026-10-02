Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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A S's avatar
A S
7d

I have not attempted to verify the information in the post. In writing this comment, I am assuming it is well researched: this is excellent information. This post was well presented. While I think this post will not likely result in much comments, this is among the kinds of posts that I really like seeing as a reader, as part of what RLS puts out. Such information helps to educate me and to reinforce what amount of knowledge I have.

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John Michener's avatar
John Michener
7d

Question for you. It is my understanding that the default human body is feminine - androgen insensitive males develop as women. If you give androgen blockers to pre-pubescent boys, won't they develop along feminine lines - even without estrogen supplementation? In which case, long term use of androgen blockers are going to result in feminization anyway. Am I correct?

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