Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Rebecca Johnson's avatar
Rebecca Johnson
4d

There's an article making the rounds claiming a large drop in LGBTQ identification in youth, generally, identifying non-binary drops as largest. But I worry about declines in gay and lesbian identification being offset by increases in trans identification, lending credence to the idea of transitioning homosexual kids. Are you aware of any breakdown that can illuminate this?

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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
4d

Sexuality confusion for school age people is ubiquitous. The difference is the feminist Marxists controlling the education system leveraging this condition to groom their ideological armies of social chaos.

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