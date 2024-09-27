Reality’s Last Stand

Home
Notes
Articles
Reality Reports
DONATE
SHOP
Contact
Podcast
Archive
About
Is X Eroding Political Trust?
Elites should stop assuming that posts on X are an accurate representation of the American people.
  
Julian Adorney
Mark Johnson
, and 
Geoff Laughton
11
How Psychological Manipulation Spread DEI Across America
The ideology behind DiAngelo’s ‘White Fragility’ has roots in the controversial re-education methods of 1970s Racism Awareness Training.
  
Joseph (Jake) Klein
40
Weekly Reality Report
September 19, 2024
  
Colin Wright
6
A Spirit of Division Is Killing Our Country
We need to remember our unity; not of ideas, but of goals.
  
Julian Adorney
Mark Johnson
, and 
Geoff Laughton
7
In Defense of Astrology
Has science debunked astrology, or has it simply beaten the stuffing out of a straw man?
  
Shannon B Douglas
38
The Path of Connection: Navigating Reality with a Trans Identified Daughter
Too many parents of trans-identifying adults believe they must either affirm or reject the trans identity. But there is a third option.
  
Walk With Mom
69
Trans Activism’s Fatal Mistake
By foolishly betting against our innate desire for fairness, trans activism has sowed the seeds of its downfall.
  
Eva Kurilova
50
Can Climbing the ‘Divinity Axis’ Help Us Rebuild the American Community?
Revitalizing American communities may require a ‘spiritual’ awakening, broadly conceived, to help alleviate anxiety and foster prosocial behavior.
  
Julian Adorney
Mark Johnson
, and 
Geoff Laughton
13

August 2024

Weekly Reality Report
August 29, 2024
  
Colin Wright
2
Does Astrology Work? We Put 152 Astrologers to the Test
We designed and conducted this test of astrology in a way that reflects a genuine search for the truth.
  
Reality's Last Stand
28
The Importance of Being Honest About Trans Language
The fuzzier and more subjective the definitions of these words have become, the more ferociously we’ve fought over them.
  
Lisa Selin Davis
24
No ‘Morning After’ for Victims of Cancellation
When you are canceled, you have a form of trauma that is in the past, in the present, and in the future.
  
George MJ Perry
29
© 2024 Colin Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture